Cersaie 2019 sees increase in total visitors

Sassuolo, Italy—Cersaie 2019 recorded a total of 112,340 visitors, which was up 0.2% versus last year’s event. According to the show, attendance was spread out evenly over the five days.

Despite the difficult situation in international markets, the event attracted nearly 53,000 international visitors (47.2% of the total), which marked a slight decrease from last year, while the number of Italian visitors grew by 2.2%.

According to the show, this year stood out for the continuous improvement in the quality of exhibits and the presence of 889 exhibitors from 40 countries (49 more than last year). These included 342 non-Italian exhibitors (18 more than in 2018 and 38.5% of the total). Ceramic tile was the best represented sector with 458 companies, followed by bathroom furnishings with 214 exhibitors (30 more than in 2018).

All the events at Cersaie were strongly attended, according to the show, starting with the inaugural conference entitled “Ceramics: from healthy environments to sustainable growth and trade wars,” which was followed by an audience of more than 500 people.