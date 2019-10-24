Cali launches Longboards luxury vinyl collection

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Brands has kicked off the fall building season with a fresh luxury vinyl plank collection, Cali Vinyl Longboards. True to its name, the new flooring offers extra-large dimensions with planks measuring 70 ⅞inches long by 9 inches wide. According to the company, the expanded rigid core boards (over 45% longer than original Cali Vinyl planks) allow installations to go faster and deliver more open looking spaces.

The Longboards moniker pays tribute to the coastal inspirations which framed Cali’s origins 15 years ago. (The company was founded by two environmentalist friends while on a yearlong surf trip.) Highly detailed wood grain imagery achieves eight new styles, including North Shore Oak, Point Break Pine and Windswell Hickory, with colors that look to infuse homes with seaside serenity. Longboards floors also feel like hardwood, with specialized knot and grain embossing that matches up with what the consumer sees.

Like all Cali Vinyl collections, Longboards are 100% waterproof and can be installed in kitchens, bathrooms and below grade. An extra-durable construction allows for easy cleaning and includes a commercial-grade, 20-mil-thick scratch-resistant wear layer for high-traffic walkways.

Its GeoCore limestone composite foundation increases dimensional stability, allowing planks to be installed right out of the box without any acclimation or transition pieces. Attached acoustic padding lines each plank making for quieter rooms and softer steps.

For more information, visit: CaliFloors.com