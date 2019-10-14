Bruce introduces five U.S.-made wood floors

Mountville, Pa.–AHF Products introduced new engineered and solid hardwood flooring collections from Bruce: Next Frontier, Early Canterbury, American Honor and Blacksmith’s Forge engineered floors, in addition to the newly refreshed Natural Choice solid hardwood. These new collections are made in the U.S., featuring well-known precision craftsmanship and premium materials.

“At the end of the day, hardwood is what most of us really want in our homes and is a natural and sustainable choice for flooring,” said Brian Parker, director, product management, AHF Products. “Wood delivers warmth, visually and to the touch, providing beauty and comfort to a wide variety of spaces. People want something real that’s responsible, authentic and long-lasting. Real wood is the real deal.”

The Next Frontier collection updates a traditional favorite with wider width planks, matte finish and 10 new, on-trend colors. Made from 100% real North American hickory, one of the toughest and hardest American wood species, these floors feature a classic hand-scraped texture, which gives depth to the wood. The floors feature the most scratch and stain-resistant coating offered in Bruce products for enhanced performance. They can be nailed, floated or glued down.

Early Canterbury engineered floors feature five designs in hard maple. Maple is the most popular visual alternative to grainy white oak and hickory looks, the company said. Each plank’s rustic character is meticulously hand-preserved to create a very rich look, and feature 6 ½ x 48 random lengths for a beautifully modern, custom look that is easy to maintain. These floors will look newer longer thanks to the Bruce Nano coating with advanced aluminum oxide finish that protects against scratches and stains from daily abuse.

American Honor offers 3/8 x 6 ½-wide planks, low gloss and today’s hottest looks at a competitive price. Ten earthy colors include muted browns, grays and natural tones in American Red Oak, rich with real wood character. A light, brushed texture enhances the natural character of the wood and the smooth matte finish offers built-in, scratch-resistant performance. The floors can be floated or installed with glue or nails.

Blacksmith’s Forge offers five dramatic colors in American Yellow Birch. Its unique staining creates a reclaimed, worn look. This floor features a novel, linear texturing process that brings real depth to the wood. The collection features an oiled, matte surface with the durable aluminum oxide finish.

Bruce also refreshed its popular Natural Choice solid hardwood line. “Everyone loves the impact and home value a solid product provides in their space,” said Parker. “This 5/16-inch, low-profile product makes remodeling with real solid wood easier, and has a terrific price point. It’s a great value, and the true square edge gives a custom, site-finished look.”

Natural Choice is 5/16 x 2 ¼ solid sawn white oak, and uses 50% less raw material than traditional ¾-inch solid hardwood products, the company said, providing some unique advantages. Unlike ¾-inch solid floors, Natural choice can be glued-down directly to concrete floors and does not dramatically increase the overall height of a finished floor. Twenty new products in red and white oak have been refreshed with an oiled, matte finish and soft-brushed texture. The floor’s tough urethane finish with aluminum oxide resists everyday traffic and wear, soil, stains and spills and has a 25-year residential finish warranty. Natural Choice is made exclusively in Beverly, West Virginia with hardy Appalachian Wood, a naturally sustainable resource.