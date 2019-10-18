Brodsky receives International Business Award

Kigali, Rwanda—Howard Brodsky, co-founder, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners, Inc., received the 2019 International Rochdale Pioneers Award. The award was presented by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), a consultative organization of the United Nations, here on Oct. 16 during the biennial ICA Global Cooperative Conference.

Recognized as the "Nobel Prize of Cooperative Business,” the Rochdale Award is given out every two years to an individual who has made the greatest impact across the world through the innovations of shared ownership, specifically through the cooperative business model that anchors value with members, employees, customers and their communities.

In its history, the ICA has recognized only 16 individuals with Rochdale Awards for their commitment to cooperatives around the world. “Throughout my career, I have felt that businesses should be more than profit centers,” said Brodsky. “While profit is important, it is equally if not more important that businesses be a force for good. The cooperative business model epitomizes capitalism with a conscience. A more inclusive future is in our grasp. Shared ownership advances shared opportunity, shared wealth and ultimately shared hope. I am honored and humbled by this recognition.”

This recognition highlights Brodsky’s career of innovation by re-envisioning conventional business through shared ownership. Dedicated to what he calls the contemporary cooperative business model, Brodsky has fundamentally transformed family businesses in the U.S. in an array of industries by structuring the companies as cooperatives–where putting people first, not profit, and leading with values is the task of every day.

“As a visionary leader and entrepreneur, Howard has a passion for invention. He does not simply talk about the future–he leads through his actions,” said Trebor Scholz, director of the Platform Cooperativism Consortium. “Howard is a rare leader that combines vision, innovation, gumption and connectivity in all aspects of his work.”