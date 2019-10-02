Bostik Pro Rewards Program ramps up for the holiday season

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, a leader in specialty adhesives and installation systems for building construction, has announced new opportunities for contractors to earn triple points when purchasing specific products, just in time for the holidays. Bostik Pro Rewards Program, specifically tailored for installation professionals, offers the opportunity to earn reward points which ultimately may be redeemed for thousands of brand name items, travel rewards and much more.

“Beginning October 1, 2019, all approved Bostik Pro Rewards contractor participants can earn triple the points on a select number of products through November 30,” said Chris Eichman, Bostik’s marketing communications manager.“Not only can they earn triple the points. We are offering 50% off on all electronics rewards products—just in time for holiday gift-giving.”

To join Bostik Pro Rewards, visit awardlink.com/bostik and follow the online prompts to register. Once registered, all subsequent purchases will automatically be deposited into the member’s individual account, from which awards may be redeemed. Invoices for qualifying products must be submitted through the Bostik Pro Rewards Contractor Loyalty Program site by December 30, 2019 to receive triple points. Electronics prizes must be redeemed by December 30, 2019. Points must be redeemed within this time period to qualify for the discounted rate.

“It's easy to earn points for the things our contractors already buy—including hardwood adhesive, grout, mortar, sealants and surface preparation products,” said Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “Now they can turn those everyday purchases into reward points.”

For more information, visit: bostik.com/us/bostik-pro-rewards/