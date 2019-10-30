Bostik introduced BAM

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has launched BAM, the company’s latest high-performance, fiber-reinforced tile mortar. Formulated with RapidCure Technology, BAM offers maximum performance for installations of large and heavy tile, glass tile, mosaics, quarry, porcelain, ceramic, most natural stone tiles and even gauged porcelain tile/panels.

Most notably, its RapidCure Technology allows for a consistent cure resulting in tile being ready for grouting in just four hours. Additionally, BAM delivers exceptional bond strength that exceeds ANSI 118.15 requirements.

"As our industry advances, the 'need for speed' becomes more and more of a reality,” said Adam Abell, Bostik's market manager, tile & stone installation systems. “BAM not only cures rapidly, it may be installed on top of a wide variety of substates. Installations with BAM make it possible for tile contractors to confidently leave the job site on or even before scheduled completion times and get right over to their next project. Floors can be 'traffic-ready' in record time."

Ideal for use over various sheet membranes, BAM can also be used over properly prepared concrete, cement backer boards, masonry, concrete block, mortar beds, cement terrazzo, structurally sound exterior grade plywood (interior/dry use only), existing, well-bonded vinyl composite tile (VCT), existing tiles, cutback adhesive residue (dry only) and various anti-fracture and waterproofing membranes.