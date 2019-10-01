Boa-Franc acquires Ten Oaks

St-Georges, Quebec, Canada—Boa-Franc has announced the acquisition of Ten Oaks in partnership with the Williams and Birkett families. Ten Oaks has two facilities located in Stuart, Va., that both produce red and white oak unfinished hardwood floors.

According to Pierre Thabet, president, Boa-Franc, the manufacturer will benefit from Ten Oaks’ workforce, location, lumber supply and its values. “Ten Oaks has an excellent reputation in the industry,” he added. “The company also has a natural fit with our culture. It is well located, and they have an experienced workforce.”

Buddy Williams, president, Ten Oaks, explained that this partnership will allow Ten Oaks to benefit from Boa-Franc's know-how to accelerate growth and secure the wellbeing of the Stuart, Va. community.