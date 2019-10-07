Armstrong Flooring supports Lancaster Day of Caring

Lancaster, Pa.—More than 80 Armstrong Flooring employees and their family members volunteered for community service projects as part of United Way of Lancaster County’s Day of Caring.

The group completed landscaping, painting, cleaning and other work at local parks and nonprofit organizations. In one project, members of the Installation and Maintenance and Installation Systems Development teams stripped and repolished the 14-year-old Armstrong VCT at a local youth center.

In addition to their volunteer efforts, employees pledged nearly $60,000 during the annual United Way campaign. Donations support collaborative efforts to reduce poverty and improve access to education, employment and medical care in the Lancaster County community.