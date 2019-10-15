Armstrong Flooring hosts middle school students for Manufacturing Day

Lancaster, Pa.–To get a firsthand look into the production of resilient flooring, a group of local middle school students visited Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters, here, on Manufacturing Day.

Members of the Research & Development team demonstrated elements of the manufacturing processes for LVT and VCT. They guided the students through hands-on activities that included selecting pigments to use in their own VCT and creating designs to incorporate into flooring.

“Manufacturing Day gives us a great opportunity to introduce students to our industry and the many employees who play a role in developing products they encounter every day,” said R&D manager, Kayla Lowrie. “We were happy to host the students and give them a chance to learn about how research, creativity and innovation are important aspects of manufacturing careers.”

The event was part of Manufacturing Day, held annually by the National Association of Manufacturers to help students and the community learn more about how manufacturing companies contribute to local economies and the diverse range of careers available.