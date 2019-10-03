Ardex Group acquires tile accessories manufacturer, Ceramfix

Aliquippa, Pa.—The Ardex Group, a manufacturer of high-performance, specialty building materials, has acquired a strategic stake in Ceramfix of Brazil, a manufacturer of products for the installation of ceramic tiles, including mortars, tile adhesives, grouts, waterproofing and accessories.

Founded in 1993, Ceramfix is now among the top four tiling companies in Brazil, according to the company. “We are delighted to welcome Ceramfix to the Ardex Group,” said Mark Eslamlooy, CEO. “Their culture of customer service and innovative product technology will be a great addition to our company, allowing us to now serve customers in the Brazilian market.”

Antonio Carlos Schmitt, Francisco Hostins and Mario Jose Schmitt, shareholders and managing directors, Ceramfix, noted the company’s continued growth trajectory alongside the Ardex Group. “Like the Ardex Group, we’re a family business and we expect the similar corporate cultures to foster creative synergies far into the future.”

Ceramfix will remain an independent company within the Ardex Group, managed by the current shareholders and leadership staff.