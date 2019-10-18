AHF Products’ Jerry Sporich, founder of LM Flooring, to retire

Mountville, Pa.–Jerry Sporich, founder and president of the North American business unit of LM Flooring, which merged with AHF Products in July, will retire effective Oct. 31. Following Sporich’s retirement, Andy Piwonski will be promoted to vice president & general manager and Kevin Whaley will be promoted to vice president of sales and product.

Sporich created the Dallas-based wood flooring company in 2001 to service the LM Flooring business in the U.S. and Canada. During Sporich’s tenure, the company said he led with vision and innovation, guiding the company in its mission of bringing exceptional styling and value to the hardwood flooring industry.

“Jerry has 18 years of tremendous industry impact growing the LM Flooring business in North America, innovating fantastic products and creating long-lasting, personal connections with our customers,” said AHF Products President and CEO, Brian Carson. “These products and relationships have built the company’s reputation as a leader in the hardwood flooring industry. I want to personally thank Jerry for his dedication to serving and creating value for our customers. I am grateful for his willingness to extend the date of his retirement to support the partnership with AHF Products creating a seamless transition.”

Sporich, who had been planning to retire just prior to AHF Products’ acquisition of LM Flooring, said, “It’s been rewarding to see this company grow and develop, and to help build a team dedicated to providing world-class service and great products that will continue to drive the business forward. The marriage of LM Flooring with AHF Products is a wonderful move that will allow the businesses to grow to the next level."