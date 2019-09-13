Torlys expands RigidWood SPC vinyl with new collections

Toronto, Canada—Torlys is expanding the entire RigidWood SPC vinyl line into Flex and Firm collections to simplify and add value to this fast-moving category. The new collections will help position the two types of SPC constructions—single press vs. continuous press—and then expand on the exclusive features added to the TorlysRigidWood products. Both Flex and Firm offer all the benefits of a TorlysSmart floor in an SPC vinyl—including Uniclic joints and microban product protection for both top and bottom layers.

RigidWood Flex has a unique eight-layer, single-press construction that results in an optimal blend of flexibility and rigidity. This advanced single-press manufacturing process allows for deep textured surfaces that is softer to the touch, synchronized woodgrain visuals and an extra-stable floor that can be installed transition free up to 80 x 80 feet. RigidWood Flex is available in Premier and Elite collections. Premier is a 6 x 48-inch plank available in five modern colors. Elite offers extra wide and long planks in 7 x 59 inches, in five on-trend colors.

RigidWood Firm is a five-layer continuous press construction that offers a lighter more subtle texture providing excellent performance at great value, including transition-free installations in spaces up to 70 x 70 feet. RigidWood Firm is offered inthe Vista collection and the newly introduced Premier collection. Both offer planks that are 48 inches long in 10 colors across the collections while also offering wide planks to give an expansive look to any space: Vista is 6 inches wide and Premier is 7 inches wide.