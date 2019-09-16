TISE brings on new leadership

Dallas—The International Surface Event (TISE): Surfaces | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo welcomes Dana Hicks as the new show director for the event. After 19 years of service to the flooring, stone and tile industry through events, promotions, sponsorships and community involvement, Amie Gonzalez will transition the event to Hicks. The change comes as Informa Markets’ need for seasoned, show-leading professionals increases due to growth in large-scale events to the company’s event portfolio.

Hicks has a strong background in the events space with nearly 20-plus years dedicated to the trade, previously serving for 10 years in hospitality and events with Marriott International, followed by 17 years in the trade-show arena ending as the vice president of events for Informa Markets/Virgo where he led a top portfolio event in the food ingredient sector. His recent venture for the past two years was into the world of surface materials, working as a design consultant at Baker Bros in the Phoenix market, focusing on sales and fulfillment of all residential flooring. Hicks’s background in events, degree in design and connection and understanding of the flooring industry, made him the perfect choice to continue to steer the TISE event into the leading, industry-supporting event for the flooring, stone and tile industry.

“I look forward to meeting the industry this year at TISE in January," Hicks said. "I plan to work closely with Amie to understand the vision and needs of the space the event serves and am excited to affect positive change that will take the current success of TISE and grow upon it. I welcome input from the industry, so please feel free to reach out and connect with me."

TISE thanks Gonzalez for her commitment and dedication to the industry. She has spent tens of thousands of hours over 19 years planning, working with the team, building networks and friendships, and working/serving industry professionals, all with the purpose of making sure the industry’s goals, needs and expectations were met by TISE at the highest possible level of excellence. Those who would like to send Gonzalez a message may reach her at amie.gonzalez@informa.com. She has now transitioned to a large commercial cleaning and restoration event within the Informa Markets portfolio, allowing her knowledge and skills to be used to nurture and grow her new event beyond its successful current positioning.

“I would like to thank the industry for making me feel like family," Gonzalez said. "It has been an honor to serve the professionals, the manufacturers and the associations and partners to this industry. I look forward to working with Hicks on the transition for the next six months, and to seeing everyone at TISE 2020 this year.”