Tarkett North America continues partnership with Habitat for Humanity

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett will continue its corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity in North America to support the Home Builders Blitz. In 2019, Tarkett has donated a total of $150,000 of product to the nonprofit housing organization as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, Tarkett Cares.

This week, thousands of volunteers representing professional homebuilders and suppliers will partner with Habitat for Humanity for the 2019 Home Builders Blitz, offering their time, skills and the funds necessary to build and repair homes in local communities across the country. More than 230 homes are expected to be built, renovated and repaired during the blitz builds in 76 communities across 30 states this week.

Tarkett is supporting Home Builders Blitz at the Silver corporate partner level, donating $150,000 in product and freight to the program to help build safe, affordable housing with families in need of a safe place to call home. The Home Builders Blitz is a week-long initiative each year that enlists help from thousands of professional home builders who, working alongside Habitat homeowners, volunteer their time and talents to construct, repair, and revitalize homes.

“Tarkett is committed to being a good neighbor in the communities in which we live and work, and our team takes that commitment to heart,” said Jeff Fenwick, president and CEO, Tarkett North America. “We’re proud of our partnership with Habitat for Humanity, which has given our Tarkett team the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need a ‘hand up’ through our support of the Builders Blitz program.”

The partnership between Tarkett and Habitat began during the 2017 hurricane season, with Tarkett donating flooring to help with Habitat’s disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Texas and Florida. This partnership continued through 2018 with Tarkett providing flooring donations for the Home Builders’ Blitz. The total contribution to Habitat for Humanity in product donation to date is $550,000.

“Habitat for Humanity is committed to helping families obtain safe, decent and affordable housing, but we can’t do that without the support of partners like Tarkett,” said Adrienne Goolsby, Habitat for Humanity International’s vice president, United States and Canada. “We can’t thank Tarkett enough for their support. The contributions they’ve made will make a lasting and extraordinary impact on affordable housing in communities across the U.S.”

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.