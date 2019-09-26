Tarkett Introduces NuGen

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has introduced NuGen rigid core flooring, its latest product in the residential flooring category.

Tarkett designed NuGen in response to the need homeowners have expressed for a rigid core flooring with more flexibility, easy installation and beautiful designs for any room. Combining the enhanced performance of rigid core with the authentic look of hardwood, NuGen handles anything kids and pets can spill or drop on it. NuGen is available in 10 classic hardwood designs in the most popular colors and size—7 x 48 inches.

“NuGen was designed to answer everything our customers have requested in a holistic flooring solution,” said Sharee Thornton, residential LVT product manager, Tarkett North America. “Whether we’re talking to DIY homeowners or multi-family housing professionals, the overwhelming need is a floor covering that’s flexible enough to provide beauty, comfort and performance in every room of the home.”

In addition to all main living areas, NuGen’s waterproof construction is safe for use in any room of the home, including kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. It is also quiet under foot with an acoustical backing that provides superior sound absorption and overall comfort. NuGen is also FloorScore certified and phthalate-free.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.