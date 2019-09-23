Pharr honored at Business of Manufacturing Awards

McAdenville, N.C.—Pharr, a family of companies and a leader in manufacturing, recently won the “Visionary Leadership Award” at the Charlotte Business Journal’s 2019 Business of Manufacturing Awards.

The Business of Manufacturing Awards program honors Charlotte-area manufacturers and leaders in five areas of production excellence, including leadership, supply chain, technology and operations.

“We’re honored to accept the Visionary Leader in Manufacturing Award at this year’s awards program,” said Bill Carstarphen, President & CEO of Pharr. “Innovation was an integral part of our foundation and continues to be important to our business operations and plans for the future. It’s an honor to be recognized amongst the Charlotte business community for the hard work our associates put into our five different business units.”

Organizations were submitted for consideration by the Charlotte Business Journaland judging for the awards program was done by Central Piedmont Community College. The criteria used to evaluate nominees and select a winner included the number of jobs, level of capital investment, market disruption caused by technology and/or innovation and environmental sustainability.

This was the inaugural Visionary Leadership Award at the Business of Manufacturing Awards event and Pharr was honored to be the first-time recipient.

The Pharr Family of Companies includes five organizations—Phenix Flooring, Pharr Fiber & Yarns, Pharr HP, Strand Hospitality and Belmont Land.