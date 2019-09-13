Patcraft’s Handloom collection inspired by textile arts, natural materials

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has launched its newestresilient tile collection, Handloom. Featuring two coordinating styles, Painted Weft and Wooden Warp, this textural collection features colorful accents and neutral colors inspired by textile arts and natural materials to create organic, balanced spaces. Winner of a Best of NeoCon 2019 Gold Award, the Handloom collection provides flexibility in pattern with realistic and interesting visuals.

“Our Handloom styles are designed to optimize large and small-scale spaces where a resilient tile with vibrant color accents can provide sophisticated character,”said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design, Patcraft. “The texture within this collection is rich, with eye-catching color and natural details that complete a compelling design.”

Within this collection, Painted Weft is a unique, nature-inspired tile with a visual reminiscent of grasscloth wall coverings. The woven aesthetic is a subtle reference to modern craft, as the tile’s textural details emulate weft threads and the angles of crossed yarn on a loom. With colorful accents, this artistic style merges modern design with natural characteristics. Painted Weft transforms the design of a traditional material to promote cultivated spaces and inspired interiors.

Wooden Warpfeatures muted jewel tones and wood graphics with texture that add dimension and physical connection to the built environment. The thoughtfully curated color palette reflects modern design to effortlessly coordinate with Painted Weft and to offer inspiration and design flexibility.

Available in 9 x 36-inch tiles, Handloom is a 3mm luxury vinyl tilecollection featuring an ExoGuard top coat for performance against scratches and stains. Products carry a 15-year limited commercial warranty.