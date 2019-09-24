Mr. David’s Flooring International, RD Weis Companies enter strategic partnership

Chicago—Mr. David's Flooring International and RD Weis Companies have announced that, effective Oct. 1, the companies will form an equity partnership to provide complete commercial flooring services to the greater New York region. The RD Weis management team will continue to operate under the RD Weis, CTS and PASS brands in their current markets while transitioning to the Mr. David's infrastructure and systems.

"Mr. David's is excited to join with RD Weis Companies to deliver a new level of commercial flooring installation services and capabilities to the New York region," said Leonard Zmijewski, CEO of Mr. David's. "We have admired RD Weis for years and are very pleased to align our complementary strengths and resources."

Evolving customer needs are creating change in how commercial flooring installation companies structure and deliver their services. Combining the complementary strengths and resources of Mr. David's Flooring International with RD Weis Companies will create a unified team capable of leveraging advanced technology to deliver a superior commercial customer solution.

"We believe in today's market, an organization must grow and become more competitive and more technologically oriented to thrive in the future," said Randy Weis, CEO of RD Weis Companies. "Mr. David's and RD Weis are organizations committed to being industry leaders and to staying well in front of the pack for many years to come."

This strategic partnership brings commercial project contractors, architects and corporate developers greater access to a network of skilled installers, expertise in a broader range of commercial flooring materials and special performance conditions and technology that deliver greater project efficiency and effectiveness.