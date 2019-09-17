Mohawk sponsors T-shirt sale for breast cancer awareness

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is extending its long-standing commitment to finding a cure for breast cancer by fundraising for the Susan G. Komen Foundation with an exclusive T-shirt series featuring artwork by one of the company’s creative professionals.

After a company-wide call for designs that yielded almost 100 entries, Sarah Tuttle’s sophisticated illustration was selected as the winning entry for its fresh and distinctive take on the iconic pink ribbon symbol. Tuttle’s design encourages everyone to fight for a cure, fight for greater access to care and fight for family, friends and colleagues who are undergoing treatment.

The fundraising shirts are available for employees, customers and the general public to purchase online until Sept. 25. The sale is hosted by custom printer Bonfire at bonfire.com/mohawk-breast-cancer-awareness-shirt-sale/. Shirts are available in adult and children’s sizes, multiple colorways and short- and long-sleeve options. Prices range from $14.99 to $24.99 with all profits from the sale being donated to Susan G. Komen. Shirts will begin shipping on Oct. 3, just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Since 2001, Mohawk has partnered with Komen to provide funds for breast cancer research, awareness and patient support. Through its Specify for a Cure and Decorate for the Cure programs, Mohawk has donated more than $6 million to Komen.