Mohawk raises $107,000 for Gordon County Habitat for Humanity

Calhoun, Ga.—Every house should feel like home. That’s why Mohawk Industries has partnered for the past six years with Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County to host a golf tournament that raises money through entry fees, sponsorships, donations and Mohawk’s corporate gift to help the local chapter create safe and comfortable housing options. The September 2019 event, held at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville, Ga., raised a record-breaking $107,000 that will help provide a home for a deserving Gordon County family.

While Mohawk provides financial assistance to dozens of non-profit organizations in northwest Georgia, the golf tournament has taken on special significance due to the connection with the company’s global leadership in the flooring industry.

“Flooring is a big part of what makes a house a home, which is a major reason our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is such a natural fit, especially here in Gordon County, where we’re headquartered,” said Shaila Bettadapur, Mohawk treasurer. “Being an industry leader in residential flooring, we’re proud to support an organization that is dedicated to providing comfortable, safe and functional homes for families in our communities. Thank you to everyone who played, sponsored or contributed to the tournament and made this year’s event the most successful yet.”

Organized by Mohawk’s finance group, this year’s record-breaking tournament included a total of 32 teams, who shared their time to support a worthwhile cause. The event’s title sponsor was Peach State Trucks, and this year’s gold sponsors were Lee Smith International; McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc.; SunTrust Bank and Wells Fargo. Silver sponsors included Bank of America, Marsh, PNC and US Bank. Bronze sponsorships were provided by Alston & Byrd, AXA XL, C.H. Robinson, Chubb, C2FO, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MUFG and Penske.

“On behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County, our board members, our dozens of volunteers and our partner families, I want to extend our heart-felt ‘thank you’ to Mohawk for their continued generous support,” said Lana Young, executive director of the local Habitat chapter. “They’ve been a true partner and have helped us build safe, more affordable homes in Gordon County for several of our partner families.”

Habitat for Humanity provides housing for qualifying, low-income families in communities around the world. They select partner families based on a variety of factors.

“This is not a giveaway program,” Young said. “We partner with families based on their need, ability to repay a no-interest mortgage and their willingness to work with our organization. Our families invest hundreds of hours of labor into building their own homes and the homes of other families in our community. Our houses are built with volunteer labor, financial donations and donated materials, so the family’s mortgage payments are very affordable.”

For Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County, building these homes is possible through the support of donors, fundraisers like Mohawk’s golf tournament and the thousands of hours that community members have spent volunteering their time. Mohawk encourages employees to volunteer and participate in builds throughout the year.

“We encourage our employees and the community to get involved in volunteer efforts through organizations like Habitat for Humanity,” said Renée Lockhart, tournament chairperson and Mohawk risk manager. “The Gordon County chapter has opportunities throughout the year for people to help with their builds as well as other volunteer opportunities.”

For more information, visit: habitat.org/us-ga/calhoun/hfh-gordon-county.