Mohawk launches SolidTech Plus

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s newest addition to the luxury vinyl flooring category, SolidTech Plus, has launched in retail stores across the country. Building on two years of growing momentum in the LVT category with SolidTech, Mohawk is expanding its successful line of luxury vinyl flooring.

Designed for any room, any climate, 100% waterproof SolidTech Plus is the ideal blend of style and durability, according to the manufacturer. With extremely low pattern repetition, embossed textures and painted beveled edges, SolidTech Plus adds a more authentic, natural hardwood look and feel to the SolidTech collection.

“SolidTech Plus was developed to meet the need for a 100% domestically produced rigid vinyl product that could be trusted to provide on-trend designs and outstanding performance,” said Angela Duke, director of brand marketing. “Consumers are looking for a durable product in the design they want. They want to purchase a flooring that is going to last and hold up to their active lifestyles. SolidTech Plus provides the design trends they are looking for with the best-in-class performance they need.”

According to Mohawk, its newest rigid vinyl flooring is three times more scratch resistant due to the addition of a tough wear layer and enhanced lacquer finish, while EasyClean technology adds enhanced stain and soil protection to ensure easy cleanup for everyday accidents. In addition, a Uniclic Locking System makes it easy to install.

Being 100% waterproof, including the rigid core, a SolidTech Plus floor can withstand high moisture areas without compromising the structure of the planks. It also is backed by Mohawk’s industry-leading All Pet Plus Protection, the only warranty to cover all pets, all accidents, all the time—plus scratch protection.

“SolidTech Plus is developed with a proprietary high-performance coating that provides superior scratch and stain resistance,” said Ed Sanchez, vice president of product management. “In addition, the multilayer, dense SPC core provides dent protection and dimensional stability. For our consumers, this means no gapping over time; for installers, it means no acclimation time is necessary.”

Offered in two distinct collections, Franklin and Thatcher, SolidTech Plus will add a total of 18 new styles that span a color range from light grays to dark browns. The styles in the Franklin collection will appeal to consumers shopping for a classic and refined look, while the styles in the Thatcher collection will appeal to consumers looking for a more rustic feel.

To help retailers tell the SolidTech Plus story, Mohawk offers a variety of marketing materials such as advertising assets and videos. In addition, SolidTech Plus is backed by Omnify, which includes web support and branded campaign assets. For instore support, Mohawk has updated SolidTech displays to include SolidTech Plus products, showcasing features and benefits and stating proudly that it is made in the USA.

For more information, visit MohawkFlooring.com or see your local Mohawk sales representative.