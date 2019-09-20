Mohawk Group, Durkan participate in Susan G. Komen 3-Day in Seattle

Seattle—Mohawk Group and Durkan renewed their commitment to the fight against breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen 3-Day in Seattle which concluded earlier this week. Both divisions increased their presence and involvement over last year, officially kicking off the popular fundraiser with a special showroom event for the local design community. The event showcased the mission and lifesaving work of Susan G. Komen, while also highlighting how they could get involved through the Specify for a Cure program at the national and local levels. The commercial and hospitality brands of Mohawk Industries hosted the event on Sept. 12 at their showroom in Seattle’s Pioneer Square district.

Since 2001, Mohawk has contributed more than $6.1 million to Susan G. Komen through corporate donation programs such as Specify for a Cure. For every order of program-eligible styles that meet minimum guidelines, Mohawk Group and Durkan make a donation on behalf of its customers and employees.

“We believe in bettering the communities where we live, work and play,” said George Bandy Jr., chief sustainability officer of Mohawk Flooring North America. “That is why we support Susan G. Komen and those battling breast cancer through programs like Specify for a Cure—because it moves all of us a step closer to a healthier and culturally rich life. In activating our Seattle teams at events like the 3-Day, we are able to truly scale Mohawk’s impact to the local level.”

The Mohawk Group and Durkan presence at this year’s Seattle 3-Day was especially exciting as members of the commercial and hospitality sales teams volunteered their time at various locations in the metropolitan area to cheer on and support the resilient walkers at finish lines each day. They also walked alongside colleague Di Anna Borders, Mohawk Group director of design segment, who participated in her first 3-Day. She is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Additionally, donated product was put to work in the hospitality lounge at the 3-Day camp to provide style and warmth for walkers looking for a comfortable place to relax. Mohawk Group provided a pink-hued Off the Wall style carpet tile rug and Durkan donated “pinked out” precision dye injection (PDI) bound area rugs from the new Spirit Moderne Collection, both of which are included in the Specify for a Cure program.

As it has done since 2015, Mohawk also provided soft, durable and eco-friendly residential SmartCushion to comfort the tired and spur on those who were sore at the finish line of the 3-Day. SmartCushion is placed under sleeping bags at night to support the staff and weary walkers of the three-day, 60-mile walk. SmartCushion was also distributed by the commercial, hospitality and residential teams for use during lunch breaks in three Seattle communities along the way to the finish line.

For more information, visit MohawkGroup.com/SpecifyforaCure.