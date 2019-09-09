Laticrete introduces Vapor Ban ER

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has launched Vapor Ban ER, a rapid-curing moisture vapor barrier that dries in three to four hours for use in compressed timeline projects—allowing for single-day installations of coatings systems that address moisture issues. This product can be incorporated as a base coat in any Spartacote resinous flooring systems for decorative and protective applications, or it can be used separately to protect moisture-sensitive finished flooring.

“When developing Vapor Ban ER, our goal was to create a product that offers contractors an alternative for projects that need a moisture vapor barrier and have a tight turnaround,” said Benjamin Lampi, product manager, Laticrete. “Vapor Ban ER is going to help construction projects whether they be industrial, commercial or residential to not only be completed at rapid speeds when moisture issues are present, but also be fully designed with colorful flooring options when used as a base coat to enhance the installation.”

With resinous flooring systems, Vapor Ban ER can be pigmented with Spartacote Epoxy Pigments. Available colors include black, white, light gray, medium gray, sand beige, dark beige and tile red, with custom colors available upon request. Vapor Ban ER can also accept broadcasts of either Spartacote Blended Chip or Spartacote Blended Quartz for added color, texture and artistic effects.

Performance features of Vapor Ban Primer ER include exceeding ASTM 32010 to protect even the most sensitive flooring materials from moisture vapor transmission andoil tolerance.Vapor Ban ER is compatible with non-water-based adhesives for ease-of-use with hardwood, vinyl, rubber, carpet, tile and stone.