Interface introduces Streaming collection

Interface has officially launched the Streaming collection. With pops of color, neutrals, texture and pattern, the collection brings together the individual, the business and the brand when selecting palettes and floor design.

Designed by vice president of product design Kari Pei, Streaming’s three plank styles coordinate and build up in color and pattern. Three styles in combinations of cool and warm grays, flecked with light and dark, create texture and contrast, while its two accent styles stream color in more and less intensity, organically defining patterns.

Source Material is a grounding style, with four simple grays in a balanced texture. Bitrate introduces eight accent colors from the basic branding spectrum and Upload adds a boost with a “more-is-more” approach: more color, more texture, more pattern.