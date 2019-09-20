I4F enters digital printing arena through licensing

September 16/23, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 7

By Ken Ryan

For a few years now, digital printing has been a hot topic in the global flooring industry as suppliers thirst for usable solutions to create digitally printed products that can make an impact in the marketplace.

Looking to seize an opportunity, I4F has entered the space by licensing cutting-edge technologies in digital printing developed by its partners—Kronospan and Classen. “The debate is now over; digital printing for flooring is here,” John Rietveldt, CEO of I4F, told FCNews. “The time has come to transform the way floorboards are produced through the use of digitally printed flooring surfaces.”

Digital printing is a production method that puts electronically rendered images directly onto different materials such as paper, fabric and other synthetic materials. This type of printing typically uses large-format and high-volume laser or inkjet printers to print out different types of digital files.

Within flooring, digital printing technologies enable direct printing on a range of different core boards as well as on PVC films. The result is nearly limitless possibilities for unique, one-off designs with superior optical quality while avoiding unnecessary inventory for pre-printed materials.

Rietveldt said I4F’s digital printing technologies are designed to propel the flooring industry to new heights and create additional revenue-generating streams. “We offer the industry access to a full range of unique digital printing technologies created by our partners (Kronospan and Classen) that happen to be global flooring’s best innovators.”

I4F said it will provide access to specific digital printing applications for its licensees. “I4F helps manufacturers make the right choices for their own needs in terms of technologies as well as the required machinery and inks,” Rietveldt explained. “These investments will be important for the future since digital printing makes flooring more attractive and the current rational behind design creation is in complete transformation.”

I4F licensees in the digital printing arena will predominantly be producers of SPC, LVT and expanded polymer core (EPC) products. “Our partnerships and the representation of their patents in this area has enabled us to be aware of the latest digital printing trends,” Rietveldt said. “We see enormous opportunities ahead.”

The move into digital printing is part-and-parcel of I4F’s quest to partner with leaders in the industry and invest in innovations. To that end, Rietveldt said the company’s strategic partnerships form a key pillar in delivering cutting-edge technologies and patents expertise to the global flooring industry.