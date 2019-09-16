Hannover Fairs USA opens registration for Domotex USA

Chicago—Registration is open for the second annual Domotex USA trade show, according to Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA)—the organizer of Domotex USA. Attendees can register online now to attend the show’s exposition hall for free and buy discounted education passes through Oct. 31.

With an emphasis on the residential flooring industry, Domotex USA 2020 brings together flooring industry professionals, innovators and influential media to experience the leading U.S.-based and international flooring suppliers, manufacturers and technology providers. The Domotex USA 2020 exhibition hall is expected to exceed last year’s space by 30%. The trade show and education sessions will take place Feb. 5-7 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

To deliver the show’s opening keynote address, HFUSA has secured Denise Lee Yohn, a leading authority on building exceptional brands and great organizations. Yohn is the author of the bestselling book What Great Brands Do: The Seven Brand-Building Principles That Separate the Best from the Restand the new book FUSION: How Integrating Brand and Culture Powers the World's Greatest Companies. She brings to the stage more than 25 years of working with world-class brands such as Sony, Oakley and Frito-Lay. Following Yohn’s keynote, attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with her and discuss their brand building needs with her and other attendees at the show’s new Discussion Hub. Yohn’s keynote is free to all Domotex USA 2020 registrants.

“Yohn brings a fresh perspective to building exceptional brands and will inspire Domotex USA 2020 attendees to create their own exceptional brands that form stronger bonds with their flooring customers,” said Donna Busse, show director of Domotex USA at HFUSA. “We encourage all flooring professionals interested in attending Domotex USA 2020 and hearing Yohn’s keynote to register today.”

With more than three times the educational track offerings than last year’s show, Domotex USA 2020 will feature continuing education accreditation tracks and world-class speakers in addition to the launch of the Domotex USA Discussion Hub to foster peer-to-peer learning.

On Feb. 5, featured speaker Alan Beaulieu, international economic analyst and president of the Institute for Trend Research, as well as contributing editor for Industry Week and senior economic advisor to the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, will discuss how attendees can capitalize on market opportunities and improve prosperity both in the near and long-term. Beaulieu brings to the stage unparalleled economic research and forecasting expertise, and more than 20-years of experience consulting and advising companies throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan on how to thrive through the business cycle. He has co-authored the book Make Your Move: Change the Way You Look at Your Business and Increase Your Bottom Lineand has written a number of articles assessing the economy's future.

On Feb.7, featured speaker James Dion, founder and president of Dionco Inc. of Chicago, an internationally known consultant, regular speaker for the National Retail Federation (NRF), trainer and author, will share his expertise on consumer trends, retail technology, selling and service, retail merchandising and operations as well as best practices for sustainable retail and store management. Dion has authored the definitive retail selling manual titled“Retail Selling Ain’t Brain Surgery, It’s Twice as Hard” and has co-authored Start and Run a Retail Businessand The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Starting and Running a Retail Store.

All education tracks are accessible to registered attendees via a one-day education pass for $69 until Oct. 31 or via an all-access education pass for $99 until Oct. 31.

Visit Domotex USA 2020 for more information. Register to attend at domotexusa.com/reg/.