Foster new partnerships at NAFCD’s convention

Chicago—The 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention, taking place Nov. 12-14 in New Orleans, is the premier event for strengthening partnerships between leading distributors and suppliers from the flooring industry.

The 2019 convention is expected to attract over 1,000 distribution professionals and feature over 200 suppliers hosting semi-private tabletop exhibits. Distributors in attendance have the opportunity to connect with current suppliers, identify new partners and explore new product distribution opportunities.

“The 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention is a time-efficient and cost-effective opportunity to connect with the major players in distribution," said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. "Additionally, the event is a forum to share best practices, get educated on distribution topics and stay abreast of distribution trends."

For more information, visit distributorconvention.org.