FloorForce: The ‘all-in-one’ partner

(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in a series detailing how flooring dealers are enhancing their digital presence by partnering with FloorForce.)

When Carpeting by Mike began its partnership with FloorForce in 2017, after meeting through Mohawk’s Omnify, the flooring store said it was blown away by how many digital marketing solutions the tech company could provide.

“We found it really intriguing that they could combine our website, our marketing, our phone number, etc.,” explained Typhannie Watson, vice president. “We could combine everything at once through one company vs. having different avenues. Prior to FloorForce, we had different vendors that did everything for us.”

In addition to handling all of its digital processes, FloorForce also helped Carpeting by Mike redesign its website. “They designed our website so it would look very similar and feel very similar to a Mohawk website,” Watson explained. “This way it was a seamless transition for customers to move from a Mohawk website to our site, and they didn’t feel like they were dealing with two different stores.”

Thanks to its partnership with FloorForce, Carpeting by Mike’s website is constantly being updated with the latest promotions and trends. What’s more, any changes to the website are usually made within 24 hours. “They’re very receptive,” Watson noted. “We have somebody who we know knows flooring and can take care of us. They’ll do it right away and have it look the way we want.”

For Carpeting by Mike, FloorForce is a one-stop digital shop. “They’re going to update and take care of our product catalog, take care of our advertising, have us look so close to a Mohawk website, etc.,” Watson explained. “Nobody else could offer that to us because they don’t have that direct partnership with Mohawk. We feel like our technology and social media presence is actually speaking flooring the way Mohawk is speaking flooring so it makes more sense to our consumers.”

Beyond FloorForce’s ability to offer multiple digital services for retailers, the company’s overall customer service capabilities also stand out. “Any changes, updates or questions I have—or if I find an error or wording about my company or something that is wrong—my contact person at FloorForce is incredibly helpful and top of mind,” Watson said. “She’s right there and forwards it to the right department, keeps track of it and then emails me be back within 24 hours that it has been updated and changed—which is huge.”