FloorForce: Taking it to another level

September 2/9, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 6

By Lindsay Baillie

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a series detailing how flooring dealers are enhancing their digital presence by partnering with FloorForce.)

National Flooring Alliance member Yates Flooring Center in Lubbock, Texas, began its partnership with FloorForce three years ago. Today, the company is a member of FloorForce’s advisory board.

According to Anthony Maye, vice president of sales, Yates Flooring Center, partnering with FloorForce just felt like the right move. “They seemed to be much more connected to our vendors and manufacturers. They had the ability to close the gap from manufacturing marketing to our own store’s website.”

Since working with FloorForce, Yates Flooring Center has seen a large increase in not only the number of its web leads, but the quality of those leads as well. “Our web traffic is up, and we are getting calls daily on products consumers are finding on our site,” Maye explained. “They have also helped us bridge to social media and allow us to easily see what is effective as well as what direction we should move with our advertising. They are a true partner for us, and we feel we have a competitive advantage.”

When it comes to helping the company bridge its social media strategy, Maye said he believes Facebook is the most prolific platform to reach its customers right now. “Many dealers make a simple ad and try to hit a market, but FloorForce takes it to another level,” he explained. “They are on the backside of data algorithms with Facebook that make their advertising directive much more impactful. Also, tying in those ads to a landing page designed to continue the process of this consumer seeing us on social media to us finishing an installed product in her home is all planned out. It’s amazing to be in a finished job that is over $20,000 and realize this all came from a simple Facebook ad.”

As a member of the advisory board, Yates Flooring Center has the opportunity to learn all that FloorForce can offer its specialty retail partners. “FloorForce, now with AdHawk, is what I would call frontline on the offense of reaching consumers via multiple platforms,” Maye added. “That dynamic and the algorithms change almost daily. Also, it is great to see the behind-the-scenes development from engineers to graphics to the final product. As a board, we help give focus to the flooring retailer and help FloorForce in determining how they can help us in our day-to-day operations.”