FCNews exclusive: Mohawk unveils domestically produced rigid core line

SolidTech Plus aims to answer specialty retailers’ demands

September 16/23, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 7

By Megan Salzano

As retail continues to struggle with pricing issues such as increasing tariffs, Mohawk is looking to ease the burden with its first domestically produced rigid core vinyl flooring for the specialty retail channel. The company’s newest addition to the LVT category, SolidTech Plus, is manufactured in the company’s resilient plant in Dalton. As the first domestically produced rigid core vinyl flooring for specialty retail from Mohawk, the product aims to allay certain concerns at the retail level.

“The development of SolidTech Plus was driven by the need for a 100% domestically produced rigid vinyl product that could be trusted to provide on-trend designs and the best performance attributes the consumer needs,” Angela Duke, director of brand marketing, Mohawk, told FCNews. “Retailers are concerned about the current uncertainties of sourcing product. Because SolidTech Plus is completely manufactured in the USA, retailers can have confidence in cost and quality control. Plus, consumers are supporting the local economy.”

In addition to its domestic production, SolidTech Plus adds coveted durability and design features to the collection’s already impressive lineup. “Consumers are looking for a durable product in the design they want,” Duke said. “They want to purchase flooring that is going to last and hold up to their active lifestyles, whether it’s waterproof performance or kids and pets in their household.”

SolidTech Plus, according to Mohawk, is three times more scratch resistant due to the addition of a tough wear layer and enhanced lacquer finish, while the company’s EasyClean technology adds enhanced stain and soil protection to ensure easy cleanup for everyday accidents. It is also 100% waterproof—including the rigid core—so the floor can withstand high moisture areas without compromising the structure of the planks. All of this is backed by Mohawk’s All Pet Protection, which covers all pets, all accidents, all the time. It also offers scratch protection.

SolidTech Plus also offers Mohawk’s UniClic locking systems for a quick, water-tight installation.

In terms of design, SolidTech Plus offers an extremely low pat- tern repetition, embossed textures and painted beveled edges for a more authentic natural hardwood look and feel. Two distinct collections—Franklin and Thatcher—are available. The styles and colors in Franklin are more refined, while the styles and colors in the Thatcher collection have a more rustic feel. There are nine colors within each collection with both featuring 7.5 x 48-inch planks. Duke said both styles offer trending natural colors along with dark browns and grays in order to give the consumer options to match her individual style. The suggested retail price is $3.80-$3.99 per square foot.

Promotional support

SolidTech Plus will be one of Mohawk’s hero campaigns, according to Duke. As such, the company is offering Omnify marketing support for qualifying specialty retail customers. This includes web support, advertising and videos. The company will also offer support for other customers through its website.

When it comes to in-store merchandising, SolidTech Plus products will live on a new display that complements the existing SolidTech merchandiser. The display offers a large, impactful graphic that shows the company’s “Mohawk More Moments” campaign and graphics that call out the product’s features and benefits, as well as the fact that it is Made in the USA. Furthermore, the company’s “Mohawk More Moments” campaign will replace Doug the Pug, and updates on the website will occur in October.

SolidTech Plus is currently shipping to retail stores across the country.