FCNews exclusive interview: NFA—Clicking on all cylinders as a group

September 16/23, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 7

Nashville, Tenn.—The National Floorcovering Alliance, which boasts 42 of the top flooring retailers in North America, recently convened here for its biannual meeting. While today most of the discussions are held behind closed doors to maintain each member’s competitive edge in their respective marketplaces, the executive board granted FCNews publisher Steven Feldman an exclusive interview to discuss the group, the industry, the challenges and the suppliers on a broad scale. Participating were Jason McSwain, president; Ian Newton, vice president; Raffi Sarmazian, treasurer; Eric Mondragon, secretary; and board members Darren Hearns, Deb DeGraaf and Larry Flick.

This board is celebrating one year together. Thoughts?

Deb DeGraaf: The synergy is very good.

Ian Newton: For me, this is probably the best board we've had in the five years I’ve been on the board. Everybody shows up on time for the meetings. Everybody is involved, engaged, coming up with ideas.

Raffi Sarmazian: We’re listening to the membership, too. We’re actively trying to under- stand the needs of the group, and we’re trying to put action to those instead of just listening.

DeGraaf: We’ve adjusted our format to listen better. I give kudos to Jason [McSwain] for the consistency of conference calls and the agenda we get ahead of time, the punctuality and getting through the items ahead of time in preparation for meetings such as this. We actually had an opportunity to have a face-to-face meeting, outside of our spring and fall meetings, which was extremely valuable from a connectivity standpoint.

Jason McSwain: I think there’s been an energy of transition. Ian has coached a new committee leader. A piece of that Raffi [Sarmazian] brought to us early in the year of making sure there’s broader inclusion within our membership. We became introduced to committee involvement. We’ve had that in marketing, we’ve had that in hardwood and forming the education committee.

Anything come out of your meeting of any significance?

Larry Flick: The broadest stroke was the need for training. DeGraaf: Training and education. That’s consistently something all of us need at one level or another.

Specifically?

DeGraaf: On training our RSAs. But the more important and pressing one is probably training and recruiting new people to the trade for installation.

McSwain: There are 42 different versions in that room, so it’s really taking the approach of enhancing what everyone is doing in terms of their own level of training. “How do we help?” I think that’s what the members are asking the board. How do you unlock and take those hurdles out, where we can take it to another level with what’s already out there in the industry.

Newton: The last three, four years, that’s been most of the feedback we’ve gotten—the need for help with installation and education. I think this is the first year the board as a group has really addressed those and come up with a comprehensive list of ideas that hopefully we can implement next year.

DeGraaf: One of the things we’re making a statement with is we realize the importance of WFCA and being part of that—and the training they offer. There were some people in the room who literally, when Scott Humphrey finished talking, said, “I didn’t even know you had all these hundred-plus modules for training.” They’re available to members of WFCA, and those members don’t even know about them. As an education committee, we want to make sure they’re in front of our membership.

How does NFA help its members remain above their competitors?

Eric Mondragon: We’re the strong players, the driving force in each of our markets. The strength of the group is the fact that everyone has business models that are so different, yet we are still the driving force. We control what we sell, our mar- gins, what we bring into our own stores. We don’t rely on anybody else to do that.

Darren Hearns: Consistent advertising is another big thing. We also have a price advantage, exclusivity, private labeling. Those are all things that help separate us.

DeGraaf: All those things, collectively, are best practices that, as a group, every member knows how to do right. It puts us ahead in our marketplace because we’re implementing what we should be.

Flick: As one of the newer members of the NFA, I can tell you I’m a better retailer today than I was five years ago from the exchanging of information. I’ve learned an incredible amount.

What has been the biggest impediment to further growth this year?

Flick: Traffic is down for us.

Mondragon: Political media. It reports nothing but doom and gloom and focuses on everything that’s wrong instead of what’s right. So it drives down consumer confidence. You see it in their buying habits.

Newton: Unemployment is the lowest it has ever been. People have the money. They’re being given reasons not to spend it because of the fear that has been put out there.

DeGraaf: I can’t speak for every region, but we’ve dealt with some atrocious weather in February. We had our governor saying, “Don’t go outside.” Obviously that hurts our store traffic. You can’t recover that. Some of it will be pent up and come, but now we’re in this period where they’re hearing all this doom and gloom. So they’re holding off anyway.

Sarmazian: Erosion of margins due to the changing dynamic of product mix. We’re working harder and making less. We’re learning ways to maintain our margins in the midst of all these changes. That’s really what matters at the end of the day.

DeGraaf: The shift from wood to LVT. Now we have to sell two LVT jobs to equal one wood job.

Flick: We’re installing more units at better margins, but profit dollars are smaller because if you sell something for a buck, I don’t care if you’re making 60% gross margin, you’re still selling something for a buck.

Any conversation about the NFA doing something collectively in terms of digital marketing?

DeGraaf: We’ve discussed a lot of digital marketing because that’s the way the marketing trend is leading. Nothing specific or concrete, other than we all are doing it now. We’re all looking to figure out if it’s working. There’s definitely been discussion in the group on the importance of it.

Obviously, moving into an election year, nobody wants to be on TV, because we’re not paying top dollar for our spots to run and the candidates will do that. Radio is very similar with that, so we’re going to have to turn to a lot of digital marketing.

You have about 25 vendors in the room who all do something special for you. Give me one that has really stepped up its game for the NFA over the last year.

Sarmazian: We went to Karndean and they listened to us. They came to the table at this meeting, getting all that feedback and adjusting their proposition to the group. They clearly listened to our needs and were thinking in our shoes.

Flick: AHF did the same. They came up with a rack that was proprietary. Several months ago we went to their Kentucky plant. We spent a full day working with them on everything from style to color. We met them again about three weeks ago. They came out with this series of proprietary items if we take their rack on in each area. They developed an entire line that’s going to sell to us directly through Robbins that’s unique, different and looks really good.

DeGraaf: Cali. The fact that Bob Fish made an effort to get in each of our showrooms, or as many as he could, between the last meeting and this one. I don’t know any other vendor that has specifically done that. As it was explained to me, “I can sell you better because I know your store.” That’s a huge time commitment. It showed a lot.

Flick: We put together an import committee some time ago. Cali basically came to us and said, “Why did you guys put together a new committee? Just tell me what you’re looking for and I will meet or beat whatever you guys can do directly.” They did.

What was the one thing you saw at this meeting that blew you away?

Flick: The click from Daltile was amazing. I got my first truckload in a week ago. It will be very interesting to see how we do. Also, the non-skid [from Daltile and American Olean] was fascinating. I’m completely blown away by it.

Hearns: The non-skid as well. Then Daltile. It’s interesting that they’re putting it on a platform to make it loose lay. First time I ever saw anyone attempt that.

Mondragon: The Revo-Tile from Daltile was probably the most unique product, and it’s one that had the wow factor. I am waiting to see what COREtec Stone will do now that it is finally being launched. We’ll see what impact it has on the market.

Newton: DW Select, that new fiber, that was beautiful—looked just like wool. Great feel. I’m really excited and impressed with what they came up with.

DeGraaf: I was impressed with the Dixie Home carpet introductions. I thought the patterns were great. The colors were good. I was excited to see carpet because just every table is [waterproof], but I was very impressed with their offering and what they’re coming out with. The pricing on it was great. And another thing that intrigued me was Emser’s 18-inch tall, thinner mosaic for backsplashes. It’s good for the track builder work we do.

McSwain: AHF Products. We had 12 of our members participate throughout the summer to make it regionally. Unique looks, great styling. We’re a hardwood house; there’s higher margin there. That’s exciting to me. We need someone focused and lasered in on hardwood as a product category. So they’re stepping into that opportunity.

Sarmazian: The Daltile click ceramic tile is really neat. I don’t know how it’s actually going to play out in reality, but the concept seems amazing.

DeGraaf: I think labor, at least for that, is going to determine how well it plays out for us.

Hearns: One other product was Dixie’s vinyl tile with the polished look. If they can figure out the scratch resistance, that thing is a home run.