FCNews exclusive interview: Karndean’s Anderson tunes out all the noise

September 16/23: Volume 35, Issue 6

Bill Anderson is new to the role of CEO of Karndean, but he is neither new to the company nor its executive leadership. Anderson came to the LVT supplier in 2009 and has spent the last 10 years on the operations and financial sides of the business. Now, with sales and marketing falling under his auspices, Anderson seeks to parlay his knowledge and relationships with Karndean employees into continued double-digit annual growth, something that has occurred each year since Anderson has been on board.

FCNews’ publisher Steven Feldman recently sat down with the former Penn State offensive lineman in a Pittsburgh speakeasy to get an overview.

Karndean was just voted one of the top workplaces in Pittsburgh—again. What do you do as a company that’s different?

I think we do a very good job at trying to connect with the employees to make sure we’re not just asking them to show up every day and do their job, but rather trying to make sure we are creating this environment where everybody feels like they’re a part of the team. Everybody is very invested in what they’re doing. If somebody is in production and they’re dedicating their eight hours of work to build boards that go into a retail display, their job is just as important as mine because that board might be the first visual of Karndean the consumer sees. So we try to build on the fact this is a very level organization, and I think that resounds very clearly.

What excites you about Karndean as a company?

Ever since I came to Karndean in 2009, we have always tried to keep in step with the much larger competitors by doing things how we want to do them. We are still a family-run business. We’re a private company. There isn’t a whole lot of bureaucracy. That’s exciting nowadays because many people have to get those things signed off on, and by the time that happens often the idea you thought was important might not be important anymore.

Also, we’ve grown every year I’ve been here; that’s 10 years of consecutive growth. We do LVT, and we think we do LVT very well. We don’t do anything else. So for me, that we can keep a very specific focus on LVT, that we can make decisions on the go, that we have access to the Walker family even today—the people who founded the company—who allow us to keep building and growing and doing the things we think are important for the business, is very exciting.

What differentiates Karndean from the other LVT suppliers out there?

I think our biggest advantage is that whether it is glue-down, loose lay or the explosion of rigid core, we always lead with design. We’re not just going to manufacture designs that we can pick off a wall or out of a book. We take pride in the fact we develop our own designs so we can have something different. We take pride in sourcing the raw materials. We go into a stone quarry and find that next design. That, to me, is what separates us—the fact we always lead with design.

Vision for the company, both short and long term.

Short term, we want to continue to grow, and we’ve done a very good job of putting some pieces in play this year to be competitive. Long term, it’s that we are one team. As we go through growth periods, we tend to be internally centric, maybe not asking the people in the field for their opinions, not trying to understand what’s going on outside the walls. So one of the long-term objectives are trying to break down those silos and make sure when we come to work every day that we’re one unified team.

As you grow, do your goals from a percentage standpoint decrease a little bit?

There’s probably some truth in that. What we plan for every year is pretty aggressive. Did we see bigger growth back in 2010, 2011, 2012 because LVT was taking off? Yes. Today, there are more players out there, and that competition is tough. But we are continually striving for double-digit growth every single year; that’s what we signed up to do.

Looking into your crystal ball five years from now, give me a percentage on what will be loose lay, what will be glue-down, what will be click, rigid, etc?

We’re a little different because, as much as rigid core has taken off—and we’re obviously enjoying a lot of success in rigid core and click—we still have a very large portion of loose lay, and glue-down still makes up a very large portion of our overall sales, both residentially and commercially. So when you look at everything combined, I would say we still strike north of 50% in glue-down sales. Some people believe rigid core is going to conquer the world and it’s going to all be rigid core someday. We don’t believe that. We think we’re always going to have a pretty good complement to rigid core.

Do you think commoditization is going to set it on rigid core at some point?

I think it already has. Everybody wants to race to the bottom, and we don’t want to play that game. We still want to add value to the retailer or the commercial A&D professional. We still want to add value because we make our living keeping relationships with brick and mortar retailers. We keep relationships with A&D firms and flooring contractors. We want them to make money, and being a steward of the industry requires us to do everything we can to make that happen. Our biggest goal is to grow. And we won’t grow unless people are confident they can sell our product and make money. It’s the profitability and making sure we differentiate ourselves from everybody else.

How is your vision and style different from the people who sat in your seat prior to you?

I’ve been part of the executive management team at Karndean for 10 years. So I’ve been lucky because I’ve been able to sit on the sideline and put my plan in place if I ever got to a leadership position. With that said, compared to predecessors, I think I have a leg up because I live here locally and have an opportunity to where I get to go to the office every day. The others didn’t have that opportunity and it made it difficult for them to connect with the staff or be a part of day-in and day-out business, get a feel for the temperature of the business, because looking people in the eyes is a little different than having a conference call.

That I wasn’t a sales or a marketing person before I got into this role makes me different. The finance part of it comes very easy to me. The operations side of it comes very easy to me. So I am very well rounded. So I think the biggest piece that makes me different is the proximity to the workforce and that I’ve been able to build a relationship with the sales team over the years where I wasn’t part of their management team, so I’ve got to know them differently than coming in as their boss. The people I’m working with I’ve worked with for 10 years, and I’ve got to know them as peers. I think that has helped me be able to have an influence on them, that I’m not just going to come in and tell them you’re going to do it my way. I’m asking for their input. I’m wanting people to tell me what have been some of the challenges over the past to try to make sure that we’re going to do this thing as a collective team.

How has the tariff situation impacted Karndean?

It has been tough. Just like any company that imports products, we’ve had to be on our toes from about this time last year. The global team has done a very good job positioning us to make sure we are not necessarily tied into a true only-tariff situation. We’ve been creative on how we’ve gone after pricing. We’ve been able to navigate a supply chain and the logistics of what it means to try to navigate around those tariffs. When the 10% tariff came out, I think everybody reacted and said, “We’ll wait and see on the additional 15%.” While people were waiting, we kept moving and just assumed it was going to happen, which allowed us to be in a much better position. We want to partner with the people who are selling Karndean and making money doing it. Partnering with them means sharing in some of the pain. We’ve also pushed back on the supply chain to take some of the pain. One of the best things we did was not take a lull. We didn’t just hope the 15% wouldn’t come. We marched right through that to make sure when it happened we were ready to go.

Does that mean you stocked up inventory, or does that mean that you really looked at sourcing?

Both. Being a private company and not having to disclose terms and not having to disclose how much money we have tied up in inventory gives us a leg up because that’s the holy grail to us. We want to beat people by service—not only customer service, but the other side of it was we did a very good job making sure the movements on another continent continued to happen through the transition to make sure we limited our risk as much as we could.

So you didn't have to push 25% increases down through the chain?

Not at all, and that was part of our plan. We never had any intentions of trying to pass on the full amount of the tariff given the other models that are out there. We don’t manufacture here in the U.S. I can’t speak to raw material pricing. I can’t speak to what it costs to put people in a manufacturing facility to make LVT. All I know is that import model, and we did everything we could to negotiate the best transportation rates. We did everything we could to make sure we were moving supply around, and we did everything we could to sharpen our pencil.

A couple years ago, Karndean talked about making a bigger push commercially. How is that coming along?

When I first started, we had two or three people focused on commercial. We started our company because we landed a large national specification commercially back in the day, but commercial now has moved the needle so much that we now have a vice president of commercial, vice president of retail. It’s such a big piece that we can’t just let it grow on its own. So we’ve had to do a very good job of telling our story.

We’ve realized over time that what we lead with is design. We have had to realize that, commercially, people want packaged deals. We need to go out and tell a story that if you want the best-looking LVT and you want great sound and you want moisture mitigation and you want somebody to call on you and make sure the supply is there and work on potentially direct containers, come to us. You don’t have to go to somebody else to get your moisture mitigation. You don't have to go somewhere else to get your underlayment or adhesives. We're trying to be that one-stop shop. Our sales force is very good at discovering the customers’ problems and trying to solve those problems.

Biggest challenges, biggest opportunities right now.

The biggest challenge is figuring out if we’ve done the right thing with our model as far as the tariffs and competition are concerned. Everybody’s talking tariff, but we don’t talk about that much anymore because once we were done making our decisions about how to handle it we were going to forget about it. We’re not going to wait for that to change. Whatever we did is done, and we’re going to move on.

Competition for us is the main challenge because there are companies trying to drive LVT as an entire segment into the commodity area. Because we lead with design, because we are still very strong with glue-down, that helps us because if a dealer feels confident he can sell design flooring and get money from an installation standpoint and can sell it for a higher square footage because it’s the floor that somebody can’t live without, right? It’s not selling somebody a floor that they can live with. It’s selling them the floor that is... Mrs. Jones wants to be able to tell her bridge club, I designed this. You won't find this floor anywhere else and my retailer, whoever, down the street helped me do this and you can’t get this because I made this floor. It’s that pride factor.

So commoditization—both a challenge and an opportunity?

I think it is for us. Because as companies try to commoditize and make it more of just a low price, we’ll-get-in-we’ll-get-out mentality, retailers who can understand there is a design concept to it and that Karndean is the place to go for that design, we’ll win.

Are you concerned about the fact that 2020 is an election year?

Yes and no. Everybody’s going to be somewhat concerned, but I tend to be very head down. If we’re going to do something, I don’t want outside influences detracting us from staying the path we think we need to go down; we set that goal and we’re going to go after that goal. We have to keep our head up every once in a while to make sure something’s not buzzing over us, and that’s the same thing we’ll do for 2020. We’re going to set numbers. We’re going to set our path. We’re going to go after that path. We’re going to get people rallied around it.