FCNews’ annual Fantasy Football for a Cause

Ten charities included in this year’s fundraiser

September 16/23, 2019: Volume 35, Issue 7

The Floor Covering News Fantasy Football for a Cause league closed this year with 10 teams. All are playing for worthy causes as seen in the box below.

Each team pledged $5,000 for a total of $50,000, which will be divided as follows:

• $15,000 to the winner’s charity

• $7,500 to the runner-up’s cause

• $5,000 to the third-place’s cause

• $3,750 to the fourth-place’s charity

• $1,500 to the fifth-through 10th-place charities

In addition, the top player of every week, starting with the second week, will receive $500 and the runner-up will earn $250. Following are snapshots of each cause represented by the league. FCNews and all teams encourage readers to contribute to any charity that resonates with them.

Alliance Flooring

One Thing for Youth

onethingforyouth.org

One Thing for Youth is an Alpharetta, Ga.-based 501(c)3 with a proven track record that exists to spur kids on in their walk with God while building skills for life. One hundred percent of funds are used to help the Atlanta-area and Southeast low-income kids who possess strong athletic ability—but limited exposure—with developing skills and character to help open doors of opportunities, including obtaining a college scholarship.

Cali Brands

Surfrider Foundation

surfrider.org

The Surfrider Foundation is an environmental, non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of oceans, waves and beaches through an activist network. The foundation was started in 1984 by a group of surfers from Malibu, Calif., and today has more than 1 million supporters, volunteers and activists fighting over 100 active campaigns around the country. The Surfrider Foundation is present at the local, regional and national levels with campaigns targeting community involvement, coastal regions and federal policy. Some of the foundation’s initiatives include beach cleanings.

Consolidated Carpet

Friends of St. Dominic’s

sdfs.org/friends

Friends of St. Dominic’s is the affiliated fundraising organization benefiting Saint Dominic’s Home. The organization and its donors share the vision of keeping children safe from abuse, neglect and homelessness as well as enabling productive lives for children and adults with develop- mental, emotional and physical disabilities. Friends of St. Dominic’s is guided by the faith, determination and generosity of others who believe there is a better tomorrow for every child.

Floor Covering News

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

jdrf.org

JDRF is leading the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies and providing a sup- port network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D. The organization’s research investments deliver on the promise of making life with T1D better. JDRF has championed technology with that goal in mind, from the first engineered insulin 40 years ago to recent advancements like artificial pancreas systems. The foundation is changing the way we live with T1D, as we learn more about the disease every day in an effort to end it once and for all.

Mohawk Residential

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga

rmhchattanooga.com

The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Greater Chattanooga provides families with the care and resources they need when their child is sick. The House offers families the comforts of home, including places to sleep, kitchens and dining rooms, entertainment rooms, laundry rooms, a playground and computer access. Volunteers from the community prepare meals for dinner in the House’s kitchen and a stocked pantry provides foods for breakfasts and lunches. In addition, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga provides at least $50,000 in scholarship funding for college.

Novalis

NIMBY Program at Valley Point School

nimbyfoundation.weebly.com

The NIMBY (Saturday Sacks) program began at Valley Point School in 2012 with the assistance of the Community Foundation. The program began by sending weekend food assistance home with students every other weekend. Once the program got going, volunteers increased that to sending food home every single weekend for the entire school year. The NIMBY vision at Valley Point Elementary is to strengthen the community by demonstrating compassion to our neighbors, to end hunger in the lives of our neighborhood children and to promote a positive change.

Raskin Industries

Stand with Parkland

standwithparkland.org

Stand with Parkland is a national organization representing American families. The organization is committed to advocating for practical public safety reforms focused on the safety of our children and staff at school, improved mental health support, and responsible firearms ownership. Personal responsibility and a desire for change are paramount to this effort, and it is the people involved at all levels who will make these goals a reality. It is the organization’s belief that violence in our schools affects everyone, and that it is time we all come together to do something about it.

Rite Rug

Special Operations Warrior Foundation

specialops.org

Special Operations Warrior Foundation was founded in 1980 after an attempt to rescue 53 American hostages in Iran, which ended in the loss of eight service- men who left behind 17 children. The Foundation supports the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps Special Operations personnel through two initiatives: No. 1, ensuring full financial assistance for various educational programs to the surviving children of Special Operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty; and No. 2, providing immediate financial grants to severely combat-wounded and hospitalized Special Operations personnel and their families.

Salesmaster

American Cancer Society

cancer.org

American Cancer Society (ACS) was founded in 1913 by 10 doctors and five laypeople in New York City. Today ACS is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. The organization has invested more than $4.8 billion in research since 1946. Through research and action, ACS has contributed to a 27% decrease in the U.S. cancer death rate since 1991.

Spartan Surfaces

Harford Family House

harfordfamilyhouse.org

Harford Family House helps families and unaccompanied young adults who are experiencing homelessness transition into permanent/stable housing. In addition to shelter for families, the organization provides education in life skills, job readiness and personal growth, individualized case management to help families overcome the root cause of their homelessness, referrals to partner agencies and personal connection to the community. The organization’s services are built around the core values of integrity, respect and accountability. Last year, 83% of the families exiting the program went on to safe and stable permanent housing.