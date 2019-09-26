FCICA presents Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship winner

Aliquippa, Pa.—The Flooring Contractors Association, FCICA, announced Omar Shukri as the latest recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship. Shukri is a national project coordinator with FloorMax USA. The scholarship is provided in partnership with ARDEX Americas.

“I feel that with my experience, I am capable of accomplishing anything in this field,” Shukri said. “With [the title Certified Installation Manager,] it will only be beneficial on my journey to my goals. The Bruce Newbrough CIM Scholarship will help me advance with a title to prove my experience and knowledge.”

The Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship, created in remembrance of Bruce Newbrough, covers the costs associated with the entire CIM program, including application, content and assessment fees. Bruce Newbrough was an ARDEX director of technical services and later applications development, and had a passion for advancing the flooring industry through education.

Applications for the scholarship are accepted throughout the year. Visit fcica.com/CIM to apply.