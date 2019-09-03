Engineered Floors Commercial Division launches e-commerce website

Engineered Floors Commercial Division, a leading commercial flooring provider that goes to market under the J+J Flooring and EF Contract brands, has launched an e-commerce website designed to provide flooring customers with fast, efficient and immediate service.

Customers will now be able to check inventory, place and monitor orders and pay invoices online 24-7. Customers with purchasing accounts simply need to request a username to link their account to the new e-commerce website. The platform includes all J+J Flooring and EF Contract Products.

“We developed this e-commerce site in order to provide a fast and convenient service experience for our customers,” said Ricky Harper, senior director – service & support. “Although our account executives and customer service representatives will always remain just a phone call or email away, we realize our customers now expect to do certain aspects of business on a digital platform and at their convenience.”

The platform features tiered access which means each account could have multiple users with access to areas relevant to their role.

The new e-commerce sites can be found at efcontractflooring.com/24-7-order-online/ and jjflooringgroup.com/24-7-order-online.