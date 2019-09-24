Daltile’s Perennial Porcelain Roofing Tile hosts presence at RCAT

Dallas—Daltile proudly showcased its Perennial Porcelain Roofing Tile at last week’s Roofing Contractors Association of Texas (RCAT) regional tradeshow. Hosting one of the largest booths at the show, the Daltile brand enjoyed steady booth traffic, effectively displayed its beautiful porcelain roofing tiles and educated attendees on the benefits of roofing a home with porcelain.

“RCAT is an important show and a key contractor demographic for us, because homes in Texas must withstand extreme weather, so the durability and longevity of Daltile’s Perennial Porcelain Roofing Tile is a perfect roofing solution for this part of the country,” said Doug Pedersen, national director of roofing sales for Daltile. “An especially severe weather issue that Texas roofs must withstand on a regular basis is hail. Perennial is the ideal solution for this weather hazard, because our roofing tiles are ‘Class Four Hail Rated’ which is the highest rating available. Daltile’s porcelain roofing tiles earned this impressive durability and longevity rating through testing and certification from an independent, reputable, professional testing facility, Intertek Labs, and this rating means a lot to a roofing contractor. Texas is also intrinsically a big market for roofing materials, because it is a large state that is currently growing at a more robust rate than many of the other markets in the United States.”