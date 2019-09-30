Daltile’s latest products look to lead industry in style

Dallas—Daltile has launched 10 new collections and two line extensions, offering extraordinary design in a variety of sizes, shapes, patterns, colors and styles. The newest product assortments bring many of today’s trends to life, including the looks of marble, wood, concrete and natural stone as well as terrazzo, 3D designs and a myriad of stunning mosaic shapes.

“As a big player in style and design, Daltile offers the fashion-driven, on-trend products that interior designers, architects, builders, contractors and homeowners are looking for,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of the Daltile brand. “Daltile is an industry innovation leader for fashion and function, and a staple of modern-American luxury. Our newest products continue Daltile’s legacy of delivering trustworthy, fashion-driven products.”

Daltile’s Marble Attaché Lavish is a fresh collection launching under the existing Marble Attaché series. Marble Attaché Lavish offers interpretations of the finest marbles curated from around the world, in dramatic gray and white marble designs. Combining visuals of marble with the ease of a ColorBody porcelain tile, Marble Attaché Lavish is available in large-format sizes, including 24 x 48 inches, 24 x 24 inches and 12 x 24 inches as well as in deco tiles, 2 x 2-inch mosaics and chevron mosaics. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor installations.

Assembleis a new porcelain tile collection comprising unique looks that combine terrazzo with the beauty of natural stone in an array of gray tones. Large-format sizes including 30 x 30 inches and 30 x 60 inches as well as coordinating 2cm pavers to create seamless designs, integrating the indoors with the outdoors. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and exterior use.

Choreo is an eclectic wood-look collection of porcelain tile that enriches a variety of interior styles with rhythmic compositions. The 10 x 10-inch wood designs in cream, brown and warm gray are complemented by a variety of 10 x 10-inch encaustic patterns that have been transitioned into wood looks. Choreo creates a myriad of different designs for floors, walls and countertops—ideal for rooms inspired by Scandinavian and Modern Farmhouse aesthetics.

Fanfareis a new glass mosaic series with three rich sub-collections. The first collection, Fanfare Vivify,offers a selection of variegated color in the contemporary design of an intertwined pinwheel pattern. Available in six color blends, from bright and vivid hues to neutral and cooler tones, this mesh-mounted mosaic adds style and depth to walls. Fanfare Statuette providesa marble-look in a mesh-mounted glass mosaic for walls. It is offered in two mosaic shapes, oval and picket, in five neutral, warm colors. Fanfare’s Interstellarcollection adds a shining and shimmering touch to any room’s design with mesh-mounted molten glass mosaic tiles that combine several colors in a rhombus/diamond-shaped mosaic, creating a sophisticated chevron pattern. Select from blue, black, pearl and gold tones to achieve a luminous wall application.

Inspired by the board-formed concrete of a bygone era, Concrete Masonryoffers an exciting wood-concrete blend visual, featuring linear and textural patterns reminiscent of the rough-hewn wood grain of the wood mold that transferred onto the concrete. A mainstream aesthetic that works perfectly in design styles such as Wabi-Sabi, Modern and Industrial, Concrete Masonry is available in the contemporary color selections of light, medium and dark gray tones. Offered in large 16 x 32 glazed porcelain tiles that are suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications, this concrete look with an understated linear effect is an ideal choice for large, open spaces.

Two new collections are being added to Daltile’s popular Portfolio series. New Portfolio Vivid,offers a concrete visual in rich, saturated, on-trend colors including various blues, a range of warm colors, green, and plum. The colorful Portfolio Vivid collection livens up commercial settings such as schools and entertainment venues. The new Portfolio Confetticollection offers a beautiful terrazzo look that traces back to Italy and is most well-known in contemporary design as the look on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This collection is ideal for commercial use. Portfolio Confetti’s color palette includes three gray tones that coordinate with existing Portfolio products and four of the new, saturated colors within Portfolio Vivid. The Portfolio Vivid and Portfolio Confetti collections are made in the USA and feature 12 x 24-inch ColorBody porcelain tiles suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications.

The new Uniform Mosaics collection is inspired by the natural look of wood and concrete and features contemporary shapes such as 3D cube and trapezoid mosaics. Offered in an array of color combinations, including warm cream, taupes, greiges and black, Uniform Mosaics will add visual depth to your designs and is suitable for floor, countertop and wall applications. The new Uniform Mosaic ColorBody porcelain pieces coordinate with linear pieces offered in Daltile’s existing Uniform Concrete and Uniform Wood collections.

Alongside these new collections, Daltile is also launching extensions to existing product assortments, such as Uptown Glass.With contemporary-urban inspiration, the chic Uptown Glass line extension reflects the most current fashion-forward design trends with exotic prints, geometric patterns, and beautiful iridescent tones that make a stunning and unique statement in any space. Featuring a range of solid colors as well as metallic elements sprinkled into marble visuals, these glass mosaics allow easy style expression on floors, walls, and shower floors. Complementary wall and floor options create coordinated looks. Also, with the addition of new technology, many of the patterns and finishes in this collection are made to withstand pool and spa chemicals, providing an ideal choice for pool and hot tub designs.

The second new line extension falls under the Keystones These new ColorBody porcelain mosaics are offered in an exciting variety of shapes and sizes as well as brand-new shades, trendy colors and new color blends for even more design flexibility. Endless styling options can be created with the myriad of new mosaic shapes in this launch: straight-joint, brick-joint, hexagon, windmill, penny round (in solids, retro dot, rosette, diamond), mirage weave, balanced hex, shamrock, trinity and pinwheel. Keystones latest mosaics are suitable for exteriors, interiors, pools, flooring, walls, countertops and beyond.

For more information, visit daltile.com.