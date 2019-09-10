Daltile unveils new product lines, extensions

Dallas—Daltile has launched seven new tile assortments—each bringing a variety of designs, sizes, shapes, colors and styles to the market. Known for producing high-quality products and setting the standard in the industry, the latest Daltile launch offers a broad palette of fashion-driven products with exceptional performance features.

“The collections we are releasing provide homeowners and designers alike with exciting options for a variety of uses,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, director of marketing, Dal-Tile Corporation. “Not only does each line embody elements of today’s hottest design trends, but they also provide unique elements for the discerning customer.”

Cinematic creates a cozy setting with the appearance of soft, painted wood, ideal for design styles like hygge, rustic or farmhouse. Cinematic is offered in an 8 x 48-inch plank, 24 x 24-inch patterned square and a 2 x 5-inch picket mosaic. All sizes feature TruEdge rectification technology for a seamless and more authentic look.

Color Wheel Classic includes a wide spectrum of colorful wall tile selections from bright and pigmented hues to neutral and earthy tones. Color Wheel Classic includes 18 semi-gloss colorful accents, as well as 12 coordinating neutral tones in semi-gloss and matte finishes. With stylish shapes in classic size options, this assortment provides endless design opportunities.

Rhetoric provides the soft look of aged limestone. Available in large-format 12 x 24-inch and 20 x 20-inch sizes as well as a variety of mosaic patterns, Rhetoric is ideal for floor or wall designs.

For a more modern feel, Industrial Metals complements industrial elements with lustrous metal touches. Available in a 10 x 13-inch mixed trapezoid mosaic or 3 x 6-inch wall tile, Industrial Metals is offered in gold, stainless and iron tones.

Archaia is inspired by the visual of Alabastrino stone, and provides a neutral contemporary setting for any design. This stone look offers a fresh interpretation of traditional travertine visuals. Available in 20 x 20-inch, 12 x 24-inch and 13 x 13-inch sizes and a 2 x 4-inch herringbone mosaic, Archaia fits any relaxed style.