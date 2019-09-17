Daltile expands Natural Quartzite collection

Dallas—Daltile is growing its Natural Quartzite collection, bringing four new countertop and extra-large slab surface options to the market. The new products from Daltile provide customers with eye-catching, natural stone solutions that boast exceptional durability and performance.

“The hot, new trend product in stone is Natural Quartzite and this category of stone has also become increasingly popular in the countertop category due to its beautiful look and feel, and the durability and hardiness of the material,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of the Daltile brand. “Natural quartzites offer the look and feel of marble, with all of the benefits of granite’s durability and hardness, so they are a great solution for areas where people want style, but need high performing materials, such as in a kitchen. By expanding our Natural Quartzite collection, we are offering our customers even more options to create the spaces of their dreams.”

Each of the new colors added to the Natural Quartzite collection are available in a polished finish, adding a touch of luxury. A bold, dark visual with subtle veining, Tartarus features linear movement which adds interest to a space. With a dark gray slate-like look, Moreno has prominent veining, creating a sense of movement that makes a perfect center piece. A standout in any space, Chacra features bold and defined veining. Savoie isa contemporary greige color that is in line with the warm color palette that is very on trend in the design world, and also features a bit of a terrazzo agglomerated visual. All four colors can be used on a variety of surfaces, including countertops, walls, backsplashes, vanities, shower walls and fireplace walls.

“As a big player in style, design and fashion, Daltile offers the fashion-driven, on-trend products that architects, interior designers and homeowners are looking for,” said Laura Grilli, senior manager of product development for Dal-Tile Corporation. “All four of our new Natural Quartzite additions fit into the currently popular biophilia interior design trend. The biophilia trend fosters being in touch with nature, connecting with nature. These four new products are ‘natural elements expressed in total freedom.’”

Grilli added, “In addition, Tartarus, Chacra and Moreno fit nicely into the Art Deco trend that is also hot right now. Art Deco is bringing back dark colors, the sophistication of dark, bolder, marble veins. These three new natural stone products offer a boldness, with elegance.”

