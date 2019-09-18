Daltile debuts at NYFW

Dallas—As part of Daltile’s new marketing campaign designed to shine a spotlight on the myriad of high-fashion products within its line, the brand made its debut as a participant in the recent New York Fashion Week (NYFW), held in Manhattan. NYFW is the iconic semi-annual gathering of the international fashion world where designers present their latest fashions and the hottest trends are on display.

“Daltile is a big player in style, design and fashion, so it is fitting that the brand hosted a showroom during NYFW,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of the Daltile brand. “NYFW was the ideal place to present many of our hottest, fashion-driven products to interior designers, architects and the larger design world. In our NYFW Daltile showroom, we hosted an invitation-only VIP gala evening event as well as a full roster of meetings with architect, designer, commercial, hospitality and builder customers during NYFW.”

Not only did the Daltile evening gala serve as a showcase event for Daltile’s most fashion-driven, products, but it also was an opportunity to co-host the event with the brand’s new celebrity partner Kristin Cavallari, explaine Amber Leigh Martinson, director of brand marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation.

“Partnering with Daltile is a great match for me, because Daltile is all about self-expression and allowing you to be creative and bring your vision to life,” Cavallari said. “With a massive assortment of design-driven products that combine function and fashion, Daltile offers endless possibilities to innovate, showcase creativity and express one’s own personal style in any project.”