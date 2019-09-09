CTEF to hold seminar at CJ/NJNARI chapter meeting

Livingston, N.J.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will lead a seminar on “Understanding and Installing Ceramic Tile” on Sept. 26 at The Tile Shop, here, in conjunction with the North/Central Jersey NARI chapters September meeting. Scott Carothers, director of certification and training for CTEF, will lead the session and focus on tile installation best practices.

NARI, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, assists homeowners in finding a reputable company to remodel, renovate, construct and improve their homes. It also helps remodeling and specialty contractors, as well as suppliers and support businesses to connect and elevate their level of professionalism. CJ/NJNARI serves the remodeling industry in New Jersey's Sussex, Passaic, Bergen, Warren, Morris, Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

“My membership is excited about the opportunity to welcome CTEF’s Scott Carothers and learn about tile installation best practices,” said Renée Rewiski, executive director, CJ/NJNARI. “They want to discuss the problems, challenges and issues they most frequently encounter, so they and their installers are better prepared.”

The CJ/NJNARI chapters meeting will take place at 620 W Mt Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, starting at 6 p.m.