Creating Your Space launches Tru-Color Matching System

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space has introduced its latest flooring technology marketing tool, the Tru-Color Matching System.

This tool enables consumers to use any color influence they like to choose the perfect flooring to coordinate. This can be a favorite pillow, a painting, any image they find online when looking for home décor ideas or any other color influence. The Tru-Color Matching tool identifies the precise color the consumer selects from the picture she submits and then matches it to the flooring products from the Creating Your Space retailer’s custom product catalog that only includes the brands and products a dealer wants to sell to consumers.

This technology is prominently featured on dealer websites and in digital marketing designed to engage consumers and bring them into the store to purchase. According to Bruce Quitter of CAP Carpet & Flooring in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, “The selection of the right color is a challenge for many consumers. We can educate them on the product type that best meets their needs, but choosing color is very personal. Tru-Color Matching, along with our other color technology tools, helps guide our customers and provide them confidence in their color selection.”

Tru-Color Matching technology is part of Creating Your Space’s Visual AR collection of digital tools designed to support consumers as they go through the process of researching products and determining where to purchase their flooring. These tools include other color technology tools, along with visualization tools designed specifically for flooring consumers.