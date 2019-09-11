Cali 15th anniversary party raises funds for San Diego Humane Society

San Diego—Last month saw Cali Brands mark its 15th year in business. In keeping with tradition, the omni-channel green building products manufacturer celebrated the occasion with a night of fundraising to support a standout San Diego non-profit. Cali team members, their families and community partners enjoyed an evening of music, food, drinks and prizes on Aug. 23, on the Coaster Terrace balcony in Mission Beach. This year, proceeds raised from event sponsors and raffle ticket sales totaled $14,200 and were donated to the San Diego Humane Society.

Speaking on behalf of the SD Humane Society, Annual Giving & Corporate Partnerships Manager, Bobbie Barnes said, “Every dollar raised will help us care for nearly 50,000 companion and wild animals in the coming year. Thanks to these donations, we’ll be able to provide each one with shelter, medical care, enrichment and so much more. We couldn’t possibly provide such a high level of care without support from our friends in the community. So a huge thanks to Cali Bamboo for their love and compassion for our animal friends.”