Beaulieu Flooring Solutions launches recyclable event carpet

Wielsbeke, Belgium—Beaulieu Flooring Solutions, a division of the Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), has unveiled Rewind, a latex-free carpet designed to help the trade show and special events industries go greener. More than simply a product, Rewind is a concept that offers both economic and ecological advantages as part of a strategy centered on corporate social responsibility.

Every year, more than 1 billion square feet of carpet is manufactured for corridors, fair stands, entrance halls and other event spaces. Traditional carpet ends up in an incinerator or as landfill. Because it contains latex, it cannot be sustainably recycled.

Rewind is 100% polyolefin, which means it is 100% latex-free. Consequently, the production process is very environmentally friendly. Compared with traditional carpet, no water is used, and gas consumption is cut by 83%. This green production process reduces total CO₂emission by 35%.

Thanks to Rewind’s lower total weight, the rolls are easier to handle and more ergonomic to install. The unique composition of Rewind also offers logistical advantages: less storage space needed and an optimization of transport. Because Rewind contains no latex, it can be fully recycled into a pure recyclate that can be re-used as a raw material for the injection molding of new, high grade products.

“As the market leader in needle felt floor coverings, we are proud to be at the forefront of this technologically innovative product,” said Wim Coppens, general manager needle felt. “Rewind is the result of collaborative efforts by B.I.G. employees across all divisions. Rewind is also more than a product, it is a philosophy in which economy and ecology merge into one. That ensures that Rewind creates added value for every stakeholder and the environment, at every stage of its lifecycle.”

For more information, visit: rewindcarpet.com.