Aquafil’s Econyl contributes to LEED v4 credits

Atlanta—Aquafil has announced that Econyl regenerated nylon contributes to LEED v4 points in four main categories. LEED v4 is the most current version of the LEED green building rating system established by the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

The four main LEED v4 categories that Econyl contributes to are:

Integrative Process : Aquafil shares its knowledge and experience creating sustainable materials with project teams to collectively enhance human comfort and environmental benefits.

: Aquafil shares its knowledge and experience creating sustainable materials with project teams to collectively enhance human comfort and environmental benefits. Indoor Environmental Quality : Econyl is a low emitting material - General Emissions Evaluation results ensure low VOC levels in Econyl products.

Materials and Resources : In terms of Building Life Cycle Impact Reduction, Econyl has an 80% reduction on global warming potential compared to virgin nylon. And regarding Sourcing of Raw Materials, Econyl comes from 100% waste material of which a minimum of 50% post-consumer waste is certified.

Innovation : ECONYL fosters advancement of the Circular Economy through nylon regeneration, going beyond recycling.

“We are proud to be part of the green building and design movement,” said Giulio Bonazzi, chairman and CEO of Aquafil SpA. “Architects and designers have a growing consciousness that sustainability is mission critical to our future. We have created Econyl to help move green building and design forward. Contributing to LEED points is a very important motivator for our partners, and we are excited to contribute to LEED v4 points across four categories.”

Made from waste, like fishing nets and old carpets, Econyl is infinitely recyclable and can unleash infinite possibilities for designers and architects. Designers and specifiers can create new products and buy new products without having to use new resources.

For every 10,000 tons of Econyl raw material, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved, and 57,100 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions are avoided. Econyl is also UL and Cradle-to-Cradle certified.

For more information, visit: econyl.com/landing/interiordesign