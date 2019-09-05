AHF Products makes a splash with Hydropel

Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products introduces Hydropel , a waterproof, 100% hardwood flooring product from Bruce, bringing together the beauty of hardwood floors, waterproof protection, durability and the ease of DIY-friendly installation.

Hydropel is an engineered hardwood infused with proprietary technology to resist water for up to 36 hours so that it can be installed anywhere, in any room of the home. This addresses areas where there are spills and splashes, such as kitchens, bathrooms, basements, mud rooms and entryways.

Hydropel is the ultimate worry-free hardwood floor, explained Brian Parker, director of product management, AHF Products.“There are sensitivities around hardwood to moisture, and we have addressed those directly with Hydropel,” he added. “It is real hardwood from top to bottom—and that’s what consumers truly want in their homes. Other products in the category that claim to be water resistant are not hardwood in the sense that they have a plastic core.”

Hydropel is built with a unique core technology, which AHF Products has termed ultra-high-density fiberboard. This construction is denser and more water resistant than typical plywood or high-density fiberboard cores. Many other water-resistant engineered hardwoods utilize a plastic core, which is prone to buckling in direct sunlight. The density of Hydropel enables an extremely fine milling tolerance that seals the edges after installation and protects against everyday spills, wet moping or even pet accidents from absorbing into the wood or leaking between planks into the subfloor. A premium performance coating protects the hardwood from scratches, scuffs and stains and even indentations, for a lifetime of durability. And Hydropel’s angle locking system makes it easy to install because of its large and wide locking profile; no glue or nails are required.

“Today’s consumers are accustomed to seeing new products as must-have improvements and flooring is no exception,” Parker said. “Overall, customers want something unique … and the best way to get that is by innovating new looks and visuals and addressing the performance benefits that will keep hardwood at the top of consumers’ lists.”

Since hardwood is desired for its beauty and natural looks, Hydropel by Bruce provides a wide array of design options. Available in oak and hickory, in smooth, scraped and brushed textures, Hydropel is current with the latest design trends in flooring. The low-gloss finish is available in 5-inch planks up to 48-inches long to give consumers extensive design flexibility.

Watch Martha King, world champion lumber chopper, demonstrate the waterproof and durability benefits of Hydropel by Bruce: youtu.be/a-NVthNTLYI .