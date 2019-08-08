UID In-A-Day returns to 2019 NAFCD convention

Chicago – Chicago – The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has announced the return of University of Innovative Distribution (UID) In-A-Day . Held Nov. 12 in conjunction with the 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention in New Orleans, this one-day workshop is dedicated to teaching wholesale distribution branch managers how to improve effectiveness at driving employee engagement by exploring their communication style and leadership personality for an end goal of aligning costs to maximize profit.

Key objectives include:

Learn how to manage the outside sales performance while driving margin improvement

Explore account package analysis

Assess if the “right costs” are deployed in your branch

Help employees improve customer service, behavior and performance

Jim Ambrose, who has been directly engaged in wholesale distribution sales and management positions for more than 40 years, will lead the 2019 workshop. "This workshop series focuses on the business and personal leadership skills that are integral to making your business successful,” Abrose staid. “This is a fast paced and exciting workshop that provides the manager with immediate tools to apply to the business to grow profitable sales and improve cost productivity."

UID In-A-Day also offers a sneak peek into University of Innovative Distribution (UID), which will take place in March 2020 in Indianapolis. “We have dozens of members who attend UID every spring,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. “For those who are new and curious, UID In-A-Day allows them to explore UID further while in town for the NAFCD Annual Convention. And for those who are longtime UID attendees, they can maximize their educational takeaways by choosing to participate in UID In-A-Day.”