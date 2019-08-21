Tarkett commits to addressing diversity, equity, inclusion in design industry

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has announced its national title sponsorship of the Design Museum Foundation’s upcoming exhibition, We Design: People. Practice. Progress. The sponsorship is an important step in a multi-year plan to make diversity, equity and inclusion a major company focus, both internally and in collaboration with the architecture and design industry.

“Our relationship with Design Museum on the We Design exhibit is an important step to bringing broader awareness and collaboration around this need,” said Mausi McDaniel, vice president, brand & design marketing, Tarkett North America. “We realize this is no small endeavor, but diversifying our talent is both the right thing to do, and critical to the future relevance of our professional and cultural contributions.”

We Design is a multimedia exhibition celebrating a variety of creative professionals—of differing ages, genders, backgrounds, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations and abilities—showcasing their unique career paths through stories and photos, along with examples of their work throughout their careers, including design process imagery and artifacts. The exhibition also explores the need for more diversity in the design and innovation industries through quantitative and qualitative data visualizations and case studies.

This exhibition will be free and open to the public, premiering in early October 2019 at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury, Mass. From there, the exhibition will continue to travel around Greater Boston and beyond, over a multi-year period, and will eventually be cataloged in a print publication.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.