Shaw ranks among top companies to sell for

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) recently earned national recognition, ranking No. 17 on Selling Power magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to be ranked on the list.

For the 19th year, the corporate research team at Selling Power has identified and ranked the best companies to sell for among the top sales forces in the United States. The list represents a variety of company sizes and industries. To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broader categories:

Compensation and benefits

Hiring, sales training and sales enablement

Customer retention

“Being ranked as one of the ‘50 Best Companies to Sell For’ continues to validate our approach to provide ongoing learning and growth opportunities for our sales professionals to help them thrive in today’s marketplace,” said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer, Shaw. “Our sales teams exhibit the industry’s top talent and play a vital role to Shaw’s success.” Shaw employs approximately 1,200 sales associates globally and supports them at every stage of their career with multi-dimensional training and development that reinforces a high-performance culture of empowerment and accountability. Embedded in this training is Shaw’s customer-centric approach and a focus on helping customers achieve their objectives and grow their business. The company provides more than 1.3 million hours of training to associates, including the salesforce, annually.