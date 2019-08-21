Shaw Contract launches new collections

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has introduced Joy Squared, an American-made LVT collection inspired by the spontaneous and joyous moments of youth, as well as Living Systems, a new Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver collection of carpet tiles that represents a holistic design approach. Joy Squared is available in a 24 x 24-inch format, while Living Systems is available in 9 x 36-inch carpet tiles.

Embracing the concept of regenerative design, Living Systems integrates human needs in the built environment with sustainable integrity. As biophilic design becomes increasingly important in the built environment for its restorative and rejuvenating benefits, Living Systems’ nature-inspired and regenerative qualities are particularly relevant. With biophilic references that evoke a sense of calm, Living Systems is a welcome solution for healing spaces. This soft surface flooring collection reduces stress through the use of patterns, textures and colors found in the natural ecosystem, creating a visual that promotes wellbeing.

As the name suggests, Joy Squared is more than joyful colors. The collection brings an exponential amount of possibilities to create stimulating environments with energetic colorways and a simple shape to use as a building block throughout. Shaw Contract knows from color theory and the psychology of learning spaces that the right color choices can positively influence information retention and participation, improve attention span and increase the feeling of safety. With a wide range of colors including neutrals, soft hues and brights for pediatrics and a subtle small-scale pattern, Joy Squared also creates a strong foundation for healing environments, in addition to educational and other commercial spaces.